Mitsubishi Pajero to Make a Comeback as a PHEV?

THE Mitsubishi Pajero, a nameplate with a storied history, may soon make a comeback, offering a glimmer of hope for the Mitsubishi brand amidst its ageing lineup. While not as headline-grabbing as the return of the Toyota MR2, the revival of the Pajero could signal a significant step forward for Mitsubishi.

Reports from Japan suggest that Mitsubishi is considering reintroducing the Pajero as a modernised, Japanese counterpart to the Land Rover lineup. Initially, the company explored the idea of basing the new Pajero on the Triton’s ladder frame but ultimately determined that it couldn’t achieve the desired level of comfort with this platform. Instead, Mitsubishi has shifted its focus to the electrified platform developed in collaboration with Renault Nissan Mitsubishi, the same platform slated for the next-generation Outlander.

Should the new Pajero utilise this platform, it’s expected to be offered exclusively as a plug-in hybrid. While specific powertrain details remain unknown, it’s speculated that an enhanced version of the 2.4-litre plug-in hybrid four-cylinder found in the current Outlander PHEV could be employed. Regardless, the powertrain is likely to be complemented by Mitsubishi’s advanced S-AWC all-wheel-drive system.

According to the report, the new Pajero is anticipated to exceed the dimensions of the Outlander, measuring over 4,900mm in length, 1,850mm in height, and 1,900mm in width. With an estimated starting price of around 8 million yen (RM254,187), the new Pajero could hit the market as early as 2027, offering Mitsubishi a much-needed boost in its lineup.