MOTUL Announces its Strengthened Presence in Malaysia

IN 2024, MOTUL celebrates a significant milestone as it announces its strengthened presence in Malaysia, building upon a rich 30-year legacy in the local automotive market. This strategic move underscores MOTUL Malaysia’s renewed commitment to excellence in lubricant technologies and closer ties with Malaysian automotive enthusiasts.

Founded in 1853, MOTUL has been a pioneer in lubricant technology, renowned for its innovation and excellence. With a comprehensive range of products designed to meet the highest standards of performance and reliability, MOTUL has been the preferred choice for generations of automotive professionals and enthusiasts worldwide.

MOTUL’s legacy extends to prestigious involvement in racing and motorsports, supported by partnerships with renowned teams across major racing events globally. Beyond sports and tradition, MOTUL continuously pushes boundaries in automotive performance, ensuring that every lubricant offers unmatched performance and reliability through racing.

Over the past 30 years, MOTUL Malaysia has become a key player in the Malaysian automotive sector, combining global expertise with local market insights. Dedicated to research and development, MOTUL Malaysia meets unique local market needs and reinforces its prominent role in motorsports.

MOTUL’s partnership with High N Lubricant Sdn Bhd (HIGH N), led by Mr. Ti Chin Hwee, has been instrumental in building brand equity and providing high-performance products for consumers. Together, they have worked towards building lasting customer loyalty among Malaysian automotive enthusiasts.

Strategic collaborations with distributor partners across key regions in Malaysia have been vital to MOTUL Malaysia’s local presence and business expansion. These partnerships ensure unparalleled access to MOTUL products nationwide, backed by knowledgeable expertise and dedicated support.

Looking ahead, MOTUL remains committed to innovation, quality, and sustainability. Future initiatives include advancing eco-friendly lubricant solutions for the Malaysian automotive market and furthering commitments to the local community. The End-Consumer Cash Rewards Campaign, running until April 30, 2024, reflects MOTUL Malaysia’s focus on engaging with the community and providing value to customers.