Perodua D66B SUV Set to Hit the Roads in April – Apple CarPlay/Android Auto Integrated

RECENTLY, news of the impending release of the Perodua D66B, a B-segment SUV, has surfaced. Scheduled for launch in April, this highly anticipated SUV is poised to offer a range of features, including comprehensive Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS). With an expected starting price of around RM73,000, the D66B is set to make waves in the market.

Analyst Wan Mustaqim Wan Ab Aziz from Kenanga Research sheds light on the upcoming SUV, indicating that it will hit the market in April. The timing aligns with previous reports hinting at a launch in the first half of the year. The cessation of Aruz production as early as November last year further supports the likelihood of an April release. Wan Mustaqim stated that “Sime Darby is likely to benefit from the new launch of Perodua D66B and Toyota Yaris Cross which are expected to be introduced by this April.”

Previously known as Model Q, the D66B shares similarities with existing Perodua models and is anticipated to resemble the Perodua Concept X showcased at the Kuala Lumpur International Motor Show (KLIMS) 18.

The D66B will boast convenient features such as an electronic handbrake, a reversing camera, and a 360-degree lens. Additionally, it will offer Android Auto and Apple CarPlay integration, although it remains unclear whether these features will be standard across all variants or exclusive to top trim levels.

While engine details are yet to be confirmed, speculation suggests that the D66B will retain the 1.5L Dual VVT-i naturally aspirated engine paired with a D-CVT gearbox. Safety features will be robust, with all models equipped with six airbags, Stop & Go ACC active cruise control, lane-keeping assistance, automatic high and low beams, automatic light adjustment, automatic emergency braking, among others.

Preparations for the D66B’s launch are reportedly in full swing, including training for sales staff, indicating an imminent debut. With its anticipated price point and feature-packed offerings, the D66B is poised to make a significant impact in the market upon its release.