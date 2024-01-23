Porsche Unveils Design Sketches for Next-Gen Macan EV Ahead of Debut

PORSCHE is generating unprecedented excitement as it teases the forthcoming debut of the next-generation Macan EV, scheduled for January 25. The latest design sketches accompany previously released interior images, providing a comprehensive preview of the highly anticipated electric crossover.

Contrary to its gas-powered predecessor, the new Macan sits on a dedicated EV platform developed exclusively for electric vehicles. Porsche has revealed initial specifications, indicating that the top-tier version will boast over 600hp and an impressive 1,000Nm of torque from a dual-motor setup. Power will be supplied by a substantial 100.0-kilowatt-hour battery capable of handling 270-kilowatt charging.

Described by Porsche as a sporty crossover with a striking design, the 2025 Macan will feature all-wheel steering, a rear electronic locking differential, and an advanced air suspension equipped with two-valve dampers. The official debut is set for Wednesday, with sales expected to commence later this year. Simultaneously, Audi will launch its counterpart, the Q6 E-Tron.

Rumours suggest that the Macan EV will eventually replace the gasoline version in the European Union. Upcoming cybersecurity regulations are expected to restrict the sale of the current Macan in EU countries, prompting Porsche to transition to the electric variant.