SDAC Launches Assurance Programme for Pre-Owned Ford Models

SIME DARBY AUTO CONNEXION (SDAC) has introduced the “Ford Assured” programme, aimed at providing customers with certified pre-owned Ford models and enhancing the overall pre-owned car buying experience. The programme focuses on instilling confidence and peace of mind among customers considering the purchase of pre-owned Ford vehicles.

At the core of the Ford Assured programme is a meticulous inspection and certification process to ensure that pre-owned Ford cars meet stringent quality and performance standards. This includes thorough vehicle standards, requiring pre-owned Ford vehicles to be below five years old or have mileage below 140,000km for Ranger and 80,000km for Everest, along with a comprehensive full-service history.

A meticulous 96-Point Inspection conducted by certified technicians ensures that every aspect of the pre-owned Ford vehicle, from mechanical performance to cosmetic appearance, meets the highest standards. Additionally, specific Refurbishment Standards ensure that the refurbishment process maintains consistency and quality across all certified pre-owned Ford vehicles.

The Ford Assured Programme offers a minimum 12-month warranty covering the engine and gearbox, subject to terms and conditions. Requirements include vehicle mileage below 140,000km for Ranger, 80,000km for Everest, and the vehicle being below 5 years old. The warranty also specifies that vehicle parts must not be replaced or modified by third parties and must be serviced, maintained, and repaired by authorised Ford dealers.

This exclusive offering is available at Ford Ara Damansara showroom, with a focus on models from the Ranger and Everest lineups. Interested parties can visit the SDAC website for more details on Ford certified pre-owned vehicles, including making enquiries, viewing vehicle photos, and accessing additional information.