$!Toyota’s High-Performance GR Yaris Editions: A Collaboration with Rally Champions

Toyota has revealed two distinctive high-performance versions of the new GR Yaris, developed in collaboration with Toyota Gazoo Racing World Rally Team (TGR-WRT) champion drivers Sébastien Ogier and Kalle Rovanperä. The exclusive models made their debut on the first day of Rallye-Monte Carlo, marking the commencement of the 2024 FIA World Rally Championship (WRC).

Inspired by concept versions showcased at the 2023 Tokyo Auto Salon, these special editions reflect the personal input of the champion drivers, who have contributed to the development process. The initiative stems from Toyota Motor Corporation Chairman and Master Driver Akio Toyoda’s desire to express gratitude to the drivers who play a pivotal role in refining and evolving Toyota cars through rallying.

Both editions feature reprogrammed settings, replacing the “Gravel” and “Track” modes found in the standard GR Yaris, to align with each driver’s personal preferences for handling and performance. Additionally, each model boasts distinctive new exterior and interior styling features.

Powered by the latest iteration of the GR Yaris’ 1.6-litre turbocharged three-cylinder engine, producing 280hp and 390Nm of torque, matched to a six-speed intelligent manual transmission (6iMT), these exclusive editions promise an exhilarating driving experience.

The Ogier Edition introduces two new AWD control modes: Morizo and Seb. The Morizo mode, developed by Akio Toyoda himself, focuses on delivering consistent race times, while Seb mode, developed by Sébastien Ogier, emphasizes a connected driving experience with torque distribution for controlled drifting. The bodywork features a dedicated Matt Stealth Grey paint finish, French national flag details, WRC commemorative stickers, and distinctive BBS alloy wheels. Inside, it includes WRC victory commemoration plaque, contrast stitching honouring the French national colors, and other bespoke details.





The Rovanperä Edition features a unique Donut Mode designed for drifting and performing tire-smoking donuts, along with Kalle Mode that ensures linear handling characteristics. The exterior boasts a unique three-tone paint finish and WRC victory stickers, with BBS alloy wheels and a CFRP variable wing rear spoiler. The cabin incorporates trim and upholstery matching Finland’s national colors, a plaque commemorating TGR’s WRC victory, and other personalised touches.