Unlicensed Operation of EV Charging Systems Leads to Fire in Johor

A fire that broke out on December 31 at an Electric Vehicle Charging Systems (EVCS) bay in Johor has prompted an investigation by the Energy Commission (ST), revealing that the company operating the EVCS was operating without the required licence.

The Energy Commission emphasised that according to the Electricity Supply Act 1990 (Act 447) and the Electricity Regulations 1994, any entity involved in energy supply activities must obtain a valid licence from the Energy Commission.

The incident occurred at a car showroom in Tampoi, Johor, where a Mercedes Benz EQB model caught fire while charging. As stated by reports, the fire caused significant damage, destroying approximately five per cent of the premises and 20 per cent of the EVCS bay. Fortunately, there were no reported injuries.

In response to the unlicensed operation, the Energy Commission stated that the responsible party and the company would be called to assist in the investigation. The commission aims to determine the true cause of the incident.

This revelation follows the commission’s earlier proposal, reported on December 16, 2022, urging Charging Point Operators involved in the development of Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure to obtain a valid public distribution licence for EVCS installations. The directive applied to installations across the country, including those already in operation, with a deadline set for March 31 of the following year.

The investigation sheds light on the importance of adhering to regulatory frameworks to ensure the safety and reliability of electric vehicle charging infrastructure. The Energy Commission remains committed to upholding standards in the rapidly growing electric vehicle industry in Malaysia.