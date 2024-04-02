$!Vincent Tan-linked H.R. Owen the latest UK retailer for Lotus

KUALA LUMPUR: H.R. Owen, the United Kingdom’s (UK) leading luxury automotive dealer group, has added Lotus to its line-up of the world’s most iconic luxury and performance car brands. This partnership marks a significant milestone, as H.R. Owen becomes the newest retailer for Lotus in the UK, introducing models like Evija, Emira, Eletre, and the newly unveiled Emeya to its discerning clientele. “At H.R. Owen, it’s the vision of Berjaya Group founder, Tan Sri Vincent Tan, that we continually align ourselves with brands that push the boundaries of luxury and performance,” H.R. Owen chief executive officer Ken Choo said in a statement.

He said Lotus’ dedication to innovation and the introduction of electrifying models like Emeya aligns with the group’s vision, and it is thrilled to offer these “exceptional” vehicles to its customers. The new Lotus showroom is in Hatfield, located at H.R. Owen’s new flagship multi-marque facility that houses a dual-storey Ferrari showroom as well as Lamborghini, Maserati and Bentley dealerships. Lotus chief commercial officer Mike Johnstone said the global reputation of H.R. Owen and its discerning customer base makes it an ideal new partner for Lotus in the UK. “The Hatfield site is in an excellent and easily accessible location north of London and will significantly improve brand visibility in the south-east of England,” he said.