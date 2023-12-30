Volvo set to launch ES90

VOLVO’S upcoming electric vehicle, the ES90, is set to replace the S90, marking the automaker’s commitment to electrification.

Built on the SPA2 platform, the mid-size luxury sedan will feature one or two electric motors and a substantial 111kWh gross or 107kWh net battery, providing a range of over 600km.

The ES90 will be slightly larger than its internal combustion engine counterpart, measuring 4,999mm in length, 1,945mm in width, and 1,547mm in height, with a wheelbase of 3,102mm.

Internally known as Project V551, the all-wheel-drive ES90 is expected to weigh 2600kg, while the single-engine variant will weigh 2500kg.

Production is scheduled to begin in May 2024, with the first customer deliveries anticipated in mid-2025.

It will initially be available in China and Europe, with a particular focus on expanding into markets such as the United States.

There are no reports of it being introduced into the Malaysian market so we will just have to play the waiting game for now.

This move is part of Volvo’s broader strategy to introduce six electric models by 2026, with the new electric Volvo contributing to the brand’s commitment to sustainability and innovation.