$!VW’s first electric wagon venture

VOLKSWAGEN has transformed the ID. Space Vizzion Concept, introduced in November 2019, into the production version known as the ID.7 Tourer. This electric wagon marks Volkswagen’s entry into the electric wagon segment, joining the brand’s lineup alongside conventional estates like the Golf Variant, Passat Variant, and Arteon Shooting Brake. Despite wagons typically being larger than sedans, the ID.7 Tourer shares the same length, width, and height as its sedan counterpart.

With dimensions measuring 4961mm in length, 1862mm in width, and 1536mm in height, and a wheelbase of 2971mm, the ID.7 Tourer offers ample space for passengers and cargo. While maintaining identical external dimensions, the ID.7 Tourer boasts improved practicality, with 605 litres of luggage space behind the rear seats, expandable to 1,714 litres with the rear bench folded. An optional roof box further increases cargo capacity by 460 litres.

Additionally, the wagon offers flexibility for carrying longer items, with a load area length of up to 1948mm when the rear seats are folded. Inside and out, the design remains consistent with the ID.7, featuring a longer roof and a revised rear section for enhanced practicality. The Tourer inherits the optional panoramic sunroof with a polymer-dispersed liquid crystal (PDLC) layer, allowing occupants to adjust transparency at the touch of a button. It shares the same rear-mounted electric motor as the liftback variant, delivering 282hp and 545Nm of torque. The Pro version, available at launch, comes with a 77 kWh battery pack, while a Pro S variant with an 86-kWh pack is planned.