When ‘delulu’ takes over your feed

Today, social media has become our personal showcase. It’s easy to get caught up in wanting likes and approval from others.

Imagine scrolling through your feed and seeing friends showing off their amazing vacations and perfect lives.

This constant comparison can make anyone want to create a version of themselves that seems too good to be true.

But what happens when the desire to look perfect turns into constant lying?

When someone becomes out of touch with reality, telling stories they truly believe, things can get complicated.

This “delulu” (delusional) behaviour often comes from a fear of not being good enough.

Before long, what’s real and what’s made up start to mix as people begin to believe their own stories.

Constant lying often starts with small changes, and social media is the perfect place for this to happen.

Many users want to show a perfect life online, so they post pictures, achievements or stories that are not completely true.

They might say they’re living in a fancy apartment or doing things that haven’t really happened.

Over time, these small lies can grow and the person might start to believe their own made-up story.

This creates a fake reality that makes it hard for them to accept who they really are.

So why do people get caught up in this behaviour on social media?

A big part of it is wanting to be seen as the best influencer or the most important person online.

This often connects to narcissism, where someone feels they need constant praise and attention.

If they think they’re not getting enough likes on their posts they might start lying to create a more impressive image of themselves.

The pressure to get likes, shares and comments can push them deeper into this cycle of dishonesty.

This behaviour can have serious negative effects, not just for the person lying but also for their followers.

When the truth eventually comes out, they risk losing friends and followers who feel betrayed.

Trust is very important in any relationship, whether online or in real life.

When someone is always making up stories about their life, it becomes impossible to build real connections with others.

It is important to notice when you or someone you know might be falling into this pattern.

Watch out for signs such as always making achievements seem bigger than they are, using too many filters to create an unrealistic image or denying the truth when confronted.

Instead of making up stories, it is much healthier to accept your real self.

Everyone has flaws and accepting them is a big step in personal growth.

A good way to break free from this cycle is to think deeply about yourself.

Ask yourself why you feel the need to pretend to be someone you are not.

Are you afraid of being seen as “not good enough”? Are you trying to avoid criticism?

Understanding what drives your behaviour can help you find healthier ways to deal with those feelings.

Getting help from a professional can also make a big difference.

Therapists can help you understand your behaviour and teach you how to build your self-esteem in a more positive way.

Remember, recognising that there is a problem is the first step to becoming a more real version of yourself.

In the end, staying connected to reality and being honest both online and in real life is very important.

Conjuring up fake stories might make you feel better in the short term, but in the long run it leads to hurt feelings and loneliness.

Accepting who you truly are is the key to building meaningful relationships and living a happier, more satisfying life.

So, just be yourself and don’t get lost in “delulu”. Your true self is what makes life special.

The writer is a trainee counsellor from the Faculty of Education, Universiti Malaya. Comments: letters@thesundaily.com