Balance key during sweet celebrations

IN the mosaic of Malaysia’s diverse cultural celebrations, festive seasons bring lots of joy and a delectable array of treats. Amid the revelation, our culinary choices often read towards sweets, chocolates, cookies and traditional delicacies, contributing to the sweetness of the celebrations.

However, this delightful indulgence challenges our oral health, prompting us to explore its effects and consider practices for maintaining a healthy smile during these joyous occasions.

Malaysia’s festive seasons, including Hari Raya, Deepavali, Christmas and Chinese New Year, are synonymous with delightful treats and family gatherings.

Sweets, desserts and carbonated drinks take center stage, leading to an increase in sugar consumption, a known culprit for oral health issues. The effects include an elevated risk of cavities, gum health concerns and enamel erosion, especially when coupled with busy schedules that may compromise regular dental routines.

The statistics for sugar-related oral health problems in Malaysia indicate a significant impact on dental health, especially among children.

A Universiti Putra Malaysia study among three to six-year-old pre-schoolers found that approximately two-thirds of the children had at least one untreated cavities. Additionally, one in 10 pre-schoolers had more than six times the regular sugar exposure.

Another study conducted by the Pediatric Dentistry and Orthodontics Department at the Faculty of Dentistry at Universiti Malaya revealed a caries prevalence of 61.6% among 11–12-year-old indigenous children in Malaysia, highlighting the high prevalence of caries in this population.

To navigate oral health issues during festive seasons, moderation is the key. Enjoying festive treats in moderation allows for a balance between celebration and oral health.

Hydration and cleansing play crucial roles – drinking plenty of water helps cleanse the mouth of sugar and acid residues, supporting saliva production for better oral health.

Prioritizing timely oral care routines, such as brushing and flossing, remains fundamental in preventing oral health issues.

Choosing wisely when it comes to sweets is another practice to adopt. Opting for treats with less sugar or considering sugar-free alternatives can reduce the risk of cavity formation.

Furthermore, it is advisable to only consume them during meal time and visits, and not in between meals so that there is a time-lapse for sugar and acid.

Post-festivity check-ups are recommended to address any concerns promptly, with professional cleaning helping mitigate potential issues that may arise.

Inculcating healthy habits for a radiant smile involves educational initiatives led by dental professionals. Raising awareness about the impact of festive indulgences on oral health empowers the public to make informed choices.

Community engagement through events and workshops during festive seasons provides practical tips on maintaining oral health, emphasizing the importance of preventive care.

Ensuring accessibility to dental services during festive periods encourages individuals to seek professional guidance and care.

In conclusion, as we immerse ourselves in Malaysia’s diverse celebrations, savoring sweetness in moderation is key.

Adopting mindful practices and maintaining regular oral care routines enable us to preserve our smiles and embrace festive seasons with confidence, knowing that our oral health is well taken care of.

Let us celebrate joyfully, smile brightly, and cherish the cultural fabric that makes Malaysia truly special.

Season’s greetings.

The writers are from the Restorative Dentistry, Faculty of Dentistry Department at Universiti Malaya.

