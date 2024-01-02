Embracing diversity in HR

I READ with great interest the recent article titled “Untrained individuals give HR profession a bad name” in theSun on Jan 25.

The article discusses concerns raised by HR professionals about the hiring of allegedly incompetent individuals in the field.

While the points raised by the professionals are valid, I believe it is equally important to consider a more nuanced perspective on the matter.

Firstly, it is crucial to recognise that individuals labelled as “unqualified” are not necessarily devoid of potential. Many companies take the approach of hiring those willing to learn, even if they lack formal HR qualifications. This practice is often a strategic move to bridge immediate staffing gaps and ensure business continuity.

Budget constraints are a reality that many companies face, especially smaller enterprises. In such cases, hiring individuals within budget constraints, who may not be seasoned HR professionals, becomes a pragmatic choice. These individuals can bring fresh perspectives, adaptability and a willingness to learn on the job.

Moreover, promoting existing employees to HR roles, even if they lack formal qualifications, can attest to their dedication and understanding of the company culture. This practice can lead to a more seamless integration of HR functions within the organisational framework.

It is essential to avoid painting all unqualified HR hires with a broad brush. Rather than solely focusing on their lack of formal training, we should explore their potential for growth and development.

Many individuals who start with minimal qualifications eventually undergo extensive on-the-job training, gaining valuable experience that contributes to their effectiveness as HR professionals.

While it is true that some unqualified hires may face challenges in managing complex HR portfolios initially, it is crucial to provide them with mentorship and training opportunities. This investment in professional development can transform them into assets for the organisation in the long run.

Additionally, the concerns about high turnover and poor employee relations should prompt a broader discussion about the importance of fostering a more supportive work environment.

Companies, regardless of the qualifications of their HR personnel, should invest in talent management, employee engagement and continuous improvement strategies.

Learning transcends the mere acquisition of knowledge; it is the refinement of impactful skills. By actively engaging with experts in the HR field, where theoretical principles intersect with practical insights, individuals can cultivate a passion for excellence that transforms perspectives.

In this dynamic landscape, it is crucial for beginners to acquire fundamental knowledge, while experienced professionals should continuously enhance their skills. It is not just about gaining access to opportunities but actively generating them.

Education serves as a catalyst for positive change, offering individuals experiences that are crafted to mould highly skilled HR specialists.

In conclusion, it is imperative not to underestimate the growth and success potential residing within individuals labelled as “unqualified”.

Through ongoing training, mentorship and the cultivation of a positive work culture, we can pave the way for a more inclusive and effective HR environment.

