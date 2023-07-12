Embracing fulfilling retirement journey by prioritising well-being

RETIREES are fortunate if they and their spouses are healthy, fit and mobile, and have sufficient savings or pensions to cover their daily needs.

Retirees are “rich” in time. The challenge is using this priceless commodity beneficently. Retirees should keep themselves busy.

The following five-fold engagement approach offers a roadmap for retirees seeking purpose and fulfilment:

1. Family bonding: Retirees’ social circle may shrink but their family circle expands. They should engage with family members as often as possible, fostering connections with in-laws and grandchildren. Initiating and maintaining regular activities, such as chitchats, exchanging gifts and relishing the preparation of favourite dishes, not only will solidify familial ties but also offer abundant reasons for celebration.

Embracing the presence of younger family members, especially in-laws and grandchildren, brings a refreshing spectrum to the family dynamic, infusing it with the exuberance of youth. Additionally, retirees can take the initiative to visit relatives, extending gestures of warmth and reinforcing the importance of familial bonds.

2. Faith engagement: Engaging with faith transcends mere spiritual practice, it becomes a profound journey of self-discovery and community connection during the retirement phase. Regular attendance at worship services and active participation in prayer sessions form the foundation of this spiritual nourishment. Participation in initiatives, such as soup kitchens where they contribute to serving the community’s needs, becomes a manifestation of their commitment to compassionate service.

3. Cognitive functions. Stimulating the mind through reading, thinking and writing play a pivotal role in maintaining mental well-being for retirees. Engaging in these activities serves as a powerful deterrent against cognitive decline and conditions such as dementia. Retirees can document their rich life experiences in a memoir or explore new subjects of interest. Sharing knowledge gained from reading and engaging in mental exercises contributes to personal development.

4. Maintaining friendships. The digital age has presented retirees with a valuable tool to bridge distances and maintain connections with friends who may no longer be physically accessible. Although some old friends may be limited by age or mobility issues, technology has become a conduit for sustaining these cherished relationships.

Applications and group chats provide retirees with virtual spaces where they can effortlessly share experiences, reminisce about the past and stay updated on each other’s lives. The beauty of these online platforms lies in their ability to transcend physical barriers, allowing retirees to nurture friendships with former classmates, work colleagues and hobby buddies regardless of geographical locations.

5. Fun and recreation. Prioritising recreational activities becomes a cornerstone of retirees’ well-rounded lifestyles, promoting relaxation and physical exercise. A stroll within the confines of their home compound, through the local neighbourhood or in scenic parks not only offers a serene escape but also serves as a fundamental aspect of maintaining a healthy lifestyle. The therapeutic benefits of these walks extend beyond physical health, contributing significantly to mental well-being and stress reduction.

For those who are still fit and agile, the recreational possibilities widens considerably. Engaging in favourite sports and games, whether individually or with like-minded peers, becomes a delightful way to infuse physical activity with enjoyment. Exploring new, less physically demanding activities adds a layer of novelty to their routine, sparking a sense of adventure and curiosity. An exciting avenue for exploration would be joining tours, locally and overseas, to experience different cultures, traditional crafts and cuisines.

In essence, life after retirement can be immensely satisfying. While retirees may have concluded their working lives, embracing these engaging activities ensures that they need not retire from living life to the fullest.