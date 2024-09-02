Food for thought – Chinese New Year traditions in cuisines

Therefore, it is no wonder that food carries profound symbolism during Chinese New Year, conveying deep meanings and taboos that enrich the celebration’s language and rituals.

The ancient Chinese adage “Food is the first priority for the people” (min yi shi wei tian) underscores the significance of food in Chinese culture, reflecting its rich traditions, beliefs and customs.

CHINESE New Year is a cherished time for family reunions, exchanging of red envelopes and communal meals to strengthen social bonds.

Tradition on the table

Pineapple tarts, known as huang li bing or feng li su, are a favourite among Malaysian Chinese during Chinese New Year. Interestingly, in the Hokkien dialect, “pineapple” is pronounced as ong lai, where ong symbolises prosperity and lai represents arrival.

These delectable cookies are imbued with auspicious meanings, signifying the arrival of prosperity. They consist of a delightful combination of sweet-sour pineapple jam crafted from fresh pineapples, encased within a savoury and buttery pastry. The harmonious blend of fragrant aromas and delightful flavours makes for an irresistible culinary experience.

Nian gao (rice cake), aptly named “New Year cake”, is a traditional dish made from sticky glutinous rice. The term nian gao holds a deeper connotation, symbolising positive growth and advancement, reflecting aspirations for elevated status and enhanced success.

This dish can be enjoyed in its original form or commonly prepared by sandwiching a slice of nian gao between sweet potato or yam slices, then coating them in egg or cornstarch before frying. The golden hue of the fried layer evokes the appearance of a gold bar, symbolising wealth and prosperity.

Lao yu sheng, often referred to as “Chinese-style sashimi”, carries profound symbolism during Chinese New Year celebrations.

The term lao conveys the action of fishing or scooping up while yu sheng denotes sashimi.

In Chinese tradition, the word yu (fish) shares pronunciation with “surplus”, symbolising the desire for abundance and prosperity in the coming year.

The dish boasts a vibrant array of ingredients, including slices of salmon sashimi, carrots, cabbage, celery, ginger, peanuts and crispy crackers, creating a visually colourful presentation. All the ingredients are artfully arranged on a large platter, and everyone uses chopsticks to toss them high in the air while uttering auspicious wishes. It is believed that the higher the toss, the greater the fortune bestowed.

Bak kwa, commonly referred to as dry jerky, derives its name from the Hokkien dialect. The preparation of dried jerky involves grilling marinated pork slices over a charcoal fire. The jerky is square-shaped and boasts a vibrant red colour. In Chinese culture, red symbolises good luck and blessings.

Additionally, there is a historical significance tied to the tradition of consuming dry jerky during the New Year. In times of poverty and limited access to food, meat was a rare indulgence reserved for special occasions. The convenience of jerky slices, which are easy to carry and has a long shelf life, has since made them a popular festive treat, carrying forward the tradition of New Year’s celebrations.