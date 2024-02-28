Helping youths face insecurities

INSECURITY has become a common issue among the younger generations as can be seen in various aspects of their lives. The constant exposure to selected and idealised portrayals such as success, beauty and happiness on social media platforms has contributed to a sense of insecurity and inadequacy.

A 2020 survey conducted by Forbes found that more than half of Generation Z teenagers are concerned with schooling. Furthermore, a majority of the adults in this group who were surveyed expressed concerns about the likelihood of experiencing self-harm or contracting infectious diseases such as Covid-19.

A study conducted by Wellesley College in the US on the millennial generation underscores the impact on this generation’s transitional life from adolescence to adulthood and upbringing within the fluid context of modernity.

This environment has led to anxieties, concerns and fears regarding an uncertain future, exacerbated by the constant presence of social media that fuels comparison, insecurity, competition and envy.

Findings from the Royal Society of Arts indicate that nearly half of today’s youths are living precariously, facing challenges of low pay and high costs as well as grappling with a system that is not designed to support independence or transition to adulthood. This precarity leads to atomisation, severing crucial societal bonds that should support young people, leaving them isolated and vulnerable.

The culture of relentless comparison to others, driven by the constant search for perfection, has left many young individuals questioning their worth and abilities.

In addition, academic pressures, uncertainties in career paths and societal expectations have further given rise to feelings of insecurity, fostering a fear of failure and rejection.

The need for validation through compliments such as “likes” and “views” on social media has led to a fragile sense of self-esteem, hindering personal growth and overall well-being.

Addressing these insecurities has become crucial for cultivating a resilient, self-assured generation capable of confronting the myriad challenges of a rapidly evolving world.

A striking example of this widespread issue is the fixation on skin complexion among the younger generation. The cosmetic industry capitalises on societal standards of beauty, often favouring a lighter and flawless skin tone, leading to feelings of inadequacy among individuals with darker skin tones.

The widespread influence of media, advertising and beauty standards can further spread the notion that lighter skin is more desirable.

This societal pressure prompts many young people to resort to various methods, such as using excessive makeup or online filters, to conform to these standards. Regular exposure to these enhanced presentations may distort their perception of what constitutes normal appearance, perpetuating the cycle of insecurity and potentially leading to mental health issues such as anxiety and depression.

Persistent insecurity can erode self-esteem, making it challenging for individuals to appreciate their worth, leading to a negative self-image and diminished confidence in their abilities.

Insecurity can profoundly impact the way individuals form and maintain relationships. Fear of rejection or judgement may hinder the development of meaningful connections, and constant comparisons with others may lead to jealousy or strained relationships.

In academic and professional settings, insecurity can detrimentally influence performance, as a fear of failure may manifest as procrastination, avoidance of challenges or self-sabotage.

Effectively addressing long-term insecurity requires a comprehensive approach, encompassing self-reflection, support from friends and family and the possibility of seeking professional assistance through therapy or counselling.

Developing a positive self-image, building resilience and adopting healthy coping mechanisms are crucial steps towards mitigating the negative impacts of long-term insecurity.

Over time, the collective impact of these measures can contribute to a cultural shift valuing authenticity, diversity and individual well-being. This will create a more supportive and empathetic society for future generations.

While it may require time to fully gauge the extent of these changes, implementing these proactive steps may pave the way for a supportive and empathetic society to thrive in the years ahead.

The writer is a professor in Periodontics and the deputy dean of research at the Faculty of Dentistry at Universiti Malaya. Comments: letters@thesundaily.com