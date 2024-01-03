Journeying through challenges together

Q: My husband has been diagnosed with cancer, and we are devastated. We have the best medical care, so there is hope. How do we shield our marriage from the adverse effects of this illness?”

Focus on the Family Malaysia: Our hearts are with you during this challenging time. Medical crises can easily morph into emotional upheaval, posing a serious threat to any marriage.

First and foremost, acknowledge that everything will be different now. Letting go of expectations is crucial.

Your response as a couple will depend upon your willingness to set aside your earlier hopes and dreams and confront your current circumstances together. In other words, you both need to become and remain adaptable.

As you navigate these difficult times, remember to count your blessings. Reflect on what you can genuinely be grateful for amid this turmoil.

There is always something to be found if you search earnestly. Aim to discover new ways of finding joy in life and serving others together – the rewards can be unexpectedly fulfilling and therapeutic for both of you.

Meanwhile, do not be afraid to reach out for assistance. Whether it is as simple as a meal or a listening ear, or guidance on medical or legal matters, seek support from friends and the community for useful resources.

If you believe speaking with a counsellor can be beneficial, do not hesitate to reach out. We are here to help.

Q: How can we encourage our children to develop a more selfless attitude? They often seem more focused on taking rather than giving.

Focus on the Family Malaysia: In a world that often prioritises consumption over contribution, guiding our children towards a mindset of giving is crucial.

It is natural for individuals to lean towards being consumers in relationships, where the mindset revolves around reciprocity. However, genuine love involves giving to others without expecting anything in return.

Children who lean towards a consumer mindset may exhibit friendliness and respect but their actions are often driven by the expectation of receiving something in exchange. They may lack empathy, viewing others as either useful or useless, and may manipulate people’s emotions for their own benefit.

In contrast, children who embrace a contributor mindset do things for others without any strings attached. They genuinely empathise with others, recognise the value in people and seek ways to offer assistance.

Here is how we can nurture our children to become contributors:

Cultivate humility: Being humble forms the bedrock of healthy relationships.

Developing empathy: Early exposure to empathy lays the foundation for meaningful connections later in life.

Encourage observation and affirmation: Teach children to reflect on their motivations and appreciate the value of others.

Instil the idea of work as an expression of love: Work, at its essence, is an opportunity to demonstrate responsibility, service and perseverance.

Emphasise the importance of patience: This will yield rewards in various aspects of life, including finances, relationships and personal growth.

Foster courage: This will build self-assurance and the ability to act independently when necessary. Encourage children to do what is right and express love without seeking external validation.

This article is contributed by Focus on the Family Malaysia, a non-profit organisation dedicated to supporting and strengthening the family unit. It provides a myriad of programmes and resources, including professional counselling services, to the community. For more information, visit family.org.my. Comments: letters@thesundaily.com