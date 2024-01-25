KTMB apologises for inconvenience caused

DEAR Samuel Yesuiah,

WE appreciate you bringing your concerns to our attention through your letter titled “Too much inconvenience for tomorrow’s comfort” published in theSun on Jan 17.

We apologise for the inconvenience you have experienced during this period.

With regards to the train delays during your journey via the Seremban-KL Sentral and KL Sentral-Seremban routes, we understand your expectations of our services.

We wish to inform you that currently KTMB is undergoing upgrading works to the main line track, signalling systems, overhead electrification systems and stations at the Klang Valley Double Track sector.

This project has led our trains to be conducted fully on a single track only, as deemed necessary. Because of this, we have implemented schedules for KTM Komuter trains at 30 to 45-minute intervals per sector or station from end to end.

During the period of upgrading processes, the signalling systems, control panels and overhead electrification may be affected to accommodate adjustments and other works by the contractor.

There may be occasions where it is unavoidable for the scheduling of these works to be conducted during train service hours, hence, causing a minimal delay.

However, we continuously strive to ensure that these works and the ensuing delays are kept to a minimum for our passengers’ comfort and ease.

To enhance our users’ commuting experience, we recommend that passengers download MyRailTime available on the KTMB KITS mobile application, which can be downloaded from the Google Play Store and Apple Store. This tool enables commuters to plan their journeys more effectively.

Regarding your suggestion to provide provisions by way of KTM bus services between Seremban and KL Sentral during this upgrading exercise, for your information KTMB only extends bus services to passengers during times of unforeseen crises to ensure dedicated and efficient support for our customers in challenging situations.

Our customers remain our utmost importance, and we hope for your kind understanding in this matter. If you have any further concerns or if any specific issues require our immediate attention, you can contact our customer service team at 03-2267 1200 or visit our Facebook page KTM Berhad.

Thank you.

Noor Haniza Noordin

Head

Strategic Communications