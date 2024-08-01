Preparing for human-centric Gen Alpha

OVER time, successive generations will assume control of the world. In reality, this process can be intricate as a minimum of four generations may coexist within a single era.

According to their year of birth, the current world population consists of the Silent Generation (1928–1945), the Baby Boom Generation, often referred to as the Boomers (1946-1964), Generation X (1965-1980), the Millennial Generation or Gen Y (1981-1996), Generation Z, also known as Gen Z, iZen or Zoomers (1997-2010) and Generation Alpha (2010-).

Currently, the Silent Generation and the Boomers are not actively involved in shaping the world. This positions Gen X and Gen Y as the predominant generations in control, responsible for nurturing Gen Z and Gen Alpha.

Soon, Gen X will recede into the background. Subsequently, Gen Y and Gen Z will assume leadership, tasked not only with controlling the world but also with preparing Gen Alpha and potentially Gen , who have yet to emerge on Earth.

Nevertheless, this transition will not be without challenges. In nearly every household, parents grapple with coaching their offspring belonging to a more “advanced” generation.

The youngest generation now is Gen Alpha. The oldest of the Gen Alpha is approximately 10-12 years old. As they all come into existence, the world is poised to enter the era of IR5.0, where humans and machines are anticipated to collaborate.

This concept is not novel for Gen Y and Gen Z. Having experienced IR4.0, these generations are already acquainted with a society where machines play a crucial role in industry.

Dependency on automated industrialisation peaked since Gen Alpha began breathing air tainted with industrial pollutants. In this timeframe, Gen Alpha is poised to flourish amid IR5.0.

Despite the looming threat of the anticipated “singularity”, IR5.0 is designed to reintroduce a human-centric society. Hence, a radical shift is expected from IR4.0 to IR5.0, where the focus on economic value and welfare will pivot towards societal value and well-being.

Establishing a human-centric society focused on social value and well-being will necessitate increased human interaction – direct exchanges between individuals, ideally without machine mediation. This is a critical juncture where Gen Alpha may struggle to steer the future if they are not adequately prepared as they will encounter challenges posed by Artificial Intelligence-powered automation.

If IR5.0 is sustained, individuals who are more human-centric, resilient and sustainable are likely to be in command of the future while those unable to adapt may lag behind.

With the rising “pandemic” of digital communication, Gen Alpha may have no clue of the values and essence of human interactions.

At the same time, if the current trend of “spoon-feeding” and protective culture continues, the growing Gen Alpha will continue to lose its ability to assess and manage risks independently.

Furthermore, an excessive reliance on digital entertainment may lead a significant portion of Gen Alpha to overlook outdoor activities, adversely affecting their mental health and overall well-being. These are concerning for a human-centric society headed by Gen Alpha.

By the time the first wave of Gen Alpha reaches adulthood in the 2030s, the world population, nearing nine billion, will have the highest proportion of individuals aged over 60.

The question arises: Will Gen Alpha be equipped to bear the responsibility of supporting an aging population in the future of a human-centric society?

Gen X and Gen Y have been tackling a similar challenge of supporting an aging population for the past few decades, notably evident in countries such as China and Japan. Undoubtedly, the growth and sustainability of their economies have relied significantly on investments in other nations.

Nevertheless, if the issue of an aging population becomes a global concern, as Gen Alpha is poised to encounter, addressing it may not be as straightforward as it has been in the cases of China or Japan.

Gen Alpha is anticipated to experience smaller family sizes, delayed marriages and childbirth, along with higher rates of infertility.

Meanwhile, older genera-tions are expected to have longer life spans.

This demographic scenario presents a challenge, as a smaller proportion of Gen Alpha will be tasked with caring for a significantly larger aging population.

Nonetheless, Gen Alpha is poised to become the most formally educated, technology-driven and wealthiest generation ever. However, despite these advantages, it may not automatically translate into an easier embrace of and continuation of a culture centred around human interactions.

Before Gen Alpha assumes control of the world, their predecessors, Gen Y and Gen Z, must play a crucial role in preparing them. This preparation is essential to ensure that the values of a human-centric society are effectively transmitted for generations to come.

The writer is an Associate Dean (Continuing Education) at the Faculty of Dentistry and an Associate Member of Universiti Malaya LEAD at Universiti Malaya. Comments: letters@thesundaily.com