Remembering Lewis Pragasam’s legacy

THE passing of Lewis Pragasam, a virtuoso behind the drum kit, leaves a void in the world of music. Renowned for his unparalleled rhythmic prowess and groundbreaking contributions to the art form, Pragasam transcended mere percussion, sculpting a legacy that resonates across generations.

My encounter with Pragasam during my tenure as the Performing Arts Director at HELP University in early 2000s was nothing short of transformative.

Being a drummer myself, I had the privilege of witnessing Pragasam’s electrifying performances, and I was awestruck by the sheer mastery and innovation he brought to every beat.

Whether orchestrating intricate poly-rhythms or driving thunderous solos, Pragasam possessed an innate ability to infuse soul into each note, leaving an unforgettable imprint on audiences worldwide.

Beyond his musical genius, Pragasam embodied humility and passion, inspiring countless aspiring musicians, including myself, to pursue their dreams relentlessly.

As the final cymbal fades, Pragasam’s influence will continue to reverberate, immortalised through the timeless melodies and rhythms he gifted to the world.

In honouring his legacy, we celebrate the life and immeasurable impact of a true drumming legend.