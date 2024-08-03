SHE, a Woman,

She strives with pride,

She knows the pain of lone struggle,

She understands the value of support.

She, a Woman,

She smiles to evoke hope,

She offers a beam graciously,

She understands the value of kindness.

She, a Woman,

She does not brown-nose,

She is responsible and noble,

She understands the value of valour.

She, a Woman,

She emotes deep empathy,

She practices astute acumen,

She understands the value of sensibility.

She, a Woman,

She doesn't seek fame,

She has a natural tendency to help,

She understands the value of humanity.

She, a Woman,

She makes her choices,

She stays true to her ethics,

She understands the value of fortitude.

She, a Woman,

She appreciates herself,

She gives importance to self-esteem,

She understands the value of dignity.

She, a Woman,

She doesn't care for gender bias,

She gives and takes respect equally,

She understands the value of character.

She, a Woman,

Worthy of respect,

Oracle of feminism,

Miracle of originality,

Angel of devotion,

Nurture of nature.

She, a Woman,

She is who she is,

She knows her worth,

She understands the value of femininity.

...