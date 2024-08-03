SHE, a Woman,
She strives with pride,
She knows the pain of lone struggle,
She understands the value of support.
She, a Woman,
She smiles to evoke hope,
She offers a beam graciously,
She understands the value of kindness.
She, a Woman,
She does not brown-nose,
She is responsible and noble,
She understands the value of valour.
She, a Woman,
She emotes deep empathy,
She practices astute acumen,
She understands the value of sensibility.
She, a Woman,
She doesn't seek fame,
She has a natural tendency to help,
She understands the value of humanity.
She, a Woman,
She makes her choices,
She stays true to her ethics,
She understands the value of fortitude.
She, a Woman,
She appreciates herself,
She gives importance to self-esteem,
She understands the value of dignity.
She, a Woman,
She doesn't care for gender bias,
She gives and takes respect equally,
She understands the value of character.
She, a Woman,
Worthy of respect,
Oracle of feminism,
Miracle of originality,
Angel of devotion,
Nurture of nature.
She, a Woman,
She is who she is,
She knows her worth,
She understands the value of femininity.
...
The author is a Research Officer at Universiti Malaya, and may be reached at kumuthinic@um.edu.my