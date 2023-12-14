Striking balance as dental academician

MY life as an academician began when I joined the teaching fraternity at a university in 2012. Having been in this profession for the past decade, I have often come across individuals curious about my occupation.

I always try to avoid complex explanations about the nature of my job. Instead, I make it simple by explaining to them in layman’s terms that I teach and train aspiring dentists.

However, upon deeper reflection, I wonder if my over-simplified response to the people does justice to the teaching fraternity as it may not accurately describe my job scope.

Dental academicians are defined as individuals who work in the field of dentistry as educators, clinical instructors, clinical supervisors, researchers and clinicians.

They are responsible for educating and training dental students, conducting research to look for new evidence or further verifying the clinical methods by upholding evidence-based dentistry, provi-ding quality dental care to patients and protecting their best interests.

Like any other profession, being a dental academician can be stressful due to various factors such as heavy workload; job demands; pressure to publish research in reputed journals; managing three-way interactions involving students, technicians and patients; and endless administrative tasks.

The following are some of the common challenges prevalent among dental academicians:

Constant act of trying to balance teaching, research and clinical responsibilities

Relentless pursuit in trying to meet academic and professional expectations, which are assessed in key performance indicators, which can be unrealistic in some cases

Striving to keep up with deadlines that are set for almost every piece of work

Heavy workload, coupled with extended and often unseen work hours, involves taking unfinished paperwork home and participating in numerous online meetings, even on weekends

Coping with different challenging behaviour and attitudes from students and finding ways to meet the high expectations of patients and fulfil their needs.

The constant need to be updated by keeping abreast of advancements in technology and tech-niques employed in clinical practices

Ongoing administra-tive responsibilities including tasks such as submitting grant applications, over-seeing student affairs, planning sound budgets and organising various meetings

There is an incessant inner struggle between their personal and professional lives, posing an ongoing challenge for dental academicians, whereby striking the right balance becomes an arduous task.

It is quite worrying to note that despite all these extreme challenges and demands, many dental academicians carry on with their lives without making the necessary adjustments to their lifestyles.

In my view, addressing this issue requires a proactive approach.

It is imperative for dental academicians to cultivate effective stress management strategies to navigate the demands of their profession while safeguarding their well-being. They need to learn to manage their stress accordingly to ensure a better quality of life.

In this regard, it is recommended that dental academicians engage in activities such as regular exercise (a vigorous workout can be an effective stress reliever); meditation to achieve mindfulness and relaxation; engaging in hobbies (such as gardening, collecting collectables) and seeking support from colleagues, family and friends.

When the workload is over-whelming, they may also prioritise tasks, set realistic goals and practise time management skills, not only to reduce work-related stress, but also to work more efficiently and be more productive.

By prioritising mental and emotional well-being, dental academicians can not only mitigate the negative impact of stress on their lives but also contribute to their professional effectiveness.

Developing resilience and adop-ting adaptive coping mechanisms are essential components of this journey towards a more balanced and fulfilling life.

In conclusion, as I reflect on these challenges, I am also reminded of the profound rewards that accompany these trials.

There is a unique joy in witnessing the transformation of eager learners into the confident faces of our future dentists. It is a privilege beyond measure.

My hope is that these challenges will not dissuade aspiring individuals from embracing the noble path of dental education.

While dentistry may often be perceived solely for its financial promise, there is an intrinsic satisfaction in shaping the next generation of dental professionals.

The true richness lies in nurturing and guiding these budding talents toward a future of impactful oral healthcare.

Let us shift the spotlight to focus on the often unseen rewards of mentoring future dentists.

Beyond the material attraction, let us champion the immeasurable fulfilment derived from instilling knowledge and expertise.

By showcasing these aspects, we can inspire passionate individuals to consider the immense joy found in shaping the future of dentistry through education.

Together, let us celebrate the invaluable role of dental acade-micians and ignite a passion for education that propels dentistry forward into a brighter, more fulfilling future.

The writer is an associate professor at the Department of Restorative Dentistry at the Faculty of Dentistry at Universiti Malaya. Comments: letters@thesundaily.com