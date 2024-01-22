Tackling mental wellness concerns

MORE than half of working Malaysians suffer from burnout or poor work-life balance, as revealed in a recent survey conducted by a human resources solution provider. These alarming figures are further compounded by the evolving workplace landscape.

The transition from working remotely to adopting a hybrid model, and now gradually returning to the office, coupled with the proliferation of digital tools and platforms, has rendered the work environment more fluid yet complex than ever before.

This has led to an innate inability to tune off, compartmentalize tasks and prioritize effectively, and ultimately, this bleedover is sapping the mental well-being of the next generation.

Recent reports found that Generation Z is perhaps the most stressed generation in the workplace. This is not a distant problem that we can turn a blind eye to. It is a tangible issue that hits close to home.

As a trainer focused on empowering mindset transformation, promoting change and advancing transformational leadership, it is evident that we cannot be passive and allow this situation to continue.

To effectively address these challenges, we need to explore innovative leadership approaches. One promising paradigm is resilience leadership – an approach that not only recognizes the stressors experienced by employees but also provides leaders with the tools to navigate these challenges with compassion and adaptability.

The rising stress and mental wellness concerns in the workplace, influenced by various factors, have made traditional approaches obsolete. Confronting new challenges necessitates embracing innovative solutions.

Resilience leadership involves guiding teams through adversity with emphasis on adaptability, empathy and forward-thinking. Unlike conventional leadership models that may inadvertently exacerbate stressors, resilience leadership empowers leaders to address concerns proactively.

Resilient leaders not only recognize the importance of acknowledging employee well-being but also to understand the role they play in fostering a supportive environment. This is in contrast to traditional leadership, which often prioritizes results over the welfare of individuals.

Adaptability and flexibility are crucial tenets of resilience leadership. Leaders who can seamlessly pivot in the face of uncertainty will be able to set the tone for their teams to follow suit.

To nurture these qualities in leaders, there is a need for them to adopt continuous learning, open-mindedness and a willingness to embrace change. It may be an uphill battle but by mastering adaptability and flexibility, leaders can guide their teams through challenging transitions, ultimately bolstering their mental well-being.

Technology, an omnipresent force in modern workplaces and the cause of many stressors, can also be harnessed as a powerful tool for resilience leaders. Digital communication and collaboration tools will enable leaders to stay connected with their teams, regardless of physical distance.

Furthermore, technology has enabled remote work to flourish, granting employees greater autonomy in how and where they work. However, it is imperative to strike a balance between technological connectivity and the potential pitfalls of digital burnout. This is where the necessary groundwork will have to be laid by these resilient leaders.

Building strong virtual teams is another cornerstone of resilience. Leaders who are adept at fostering a sense of unity in remote teams are better equipped to address feelings of isolation and disconnection.

Cohesion and trust are nurtured through deliberate efforts to promote collaboration and transparent communication. These virtual teams, when guided by empathetic leaders, can counteract the negative effects of remote work on mental well-being.

Emotional intelligence is a linchpin of resilience leadership. Leaders with high emotional intelligence can cultivate empathy in their interactions, creating an environment where employees feel heard and supported. This emotional connection not only improves morale but also contributes to a sense of belonging and psychological safety – a crucial antidote to stress.

In a world of remote work and hybrid models, the balance between autonomy and accountability becomes a critical consideration.

Resilience leaders empower their teams by granting autonomy while also setting clear expectations and goals. This balance fuels employee engagement and productivity while preventing the potential pitfalls of unchecked autonomy.

Accountability, too, remains paramount, ensuring that the pursuit of well-being does not compromise performance.

Leading through change and uncertainty is an art that resilient leaders must master. These leaders must rely on transparent communication to guide their teams. Their ability to inspire resilience and adaptability becomes a beacon of hope in times of crisis, instilling confidence and reducing anxiety.

In an era where the only constant is change, leaders must actively seek growth opportunities.

With mounting concerns over the nation’s mental health, especially that of the next generation, it is imperative that this generation of leaders stand up and be accountable to make the necessary change.

The challenges of the modern era provide an opportunity for leaders to redefine their roles, not as authoritarian figures but as compassionate guides who champion individual well-being and organizational success. It is this fusion of empathy and efficacy that we can find the key to curbing stress and nurturing mental wellness in the workplace.