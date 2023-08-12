Vision for flood-resilient cities

AS the nation progresses, the integration of innovative solutions is integral in urban development projects. This shift will not only mitigate the impact of floods but also contribute to a more sustainable and environmentally conscious urban landscape.

Senior principal consultant of Via Natura (M) Sdn Bhd and registered EIA subject specialist with the Environment Department Ishak Ariffin presented a compelling vision to reshape urban development and tackle the escalating challenges of flooding recently.

Ishak’s insights underscore the need for a paradigm shift, emphasising a comprehensive and innovative approach to address the root causes of urban flooding.

He highlighted a critical issue: the unintended consequences of designing new areas.

“When you design new areas, you increase the runoff rate and reduce the potential catchment of natural areas due to the clearing of the environment for housing.”

This heightened runoff from new developments becomes a significant contributor to the upsurge in flooding incidents, necessitating a re-evaluation of design strategies.

Ishak emphasised the importance of thorough site analysis before the design phase. He asserted that professionals in the built environment must evaluate every aspect of a site, understanding its advantages and disadvantages to avert future problems. This proactive approach is essential for mitigating the impact of urban development on natural water systems.

Detention basins, recognised as stormwater best management practices, play a crucial role in flood protection. Usually constructed during the development of new projects, these basins are indispensable components for ensuring flood resilience.

To tackle the scarcity of land for detention ponds, Ishak suggested adopting new technologies, such as placing them underground. Drawing inspiration from Australia, he advocated for the preservation of green spaces and the utilisation of underground water detention ponds for storage.

Refuting construction costs as a significant factor, Ishak attributed the resistance to the new flood-resilient design to the lack of determination and creativity.

He also underscored the importance of designing basements and parking areas with well-planned escape routes. The convenience and accessibility of escape routes during emergencies are paramount considerations in ensuring the safety of residents.

Recognising the advantages of elevated houses to reduce flood risk, he added, “Many people own more than two cars per house. By designing a house on stilts, you can park the car under the house, creating additional space for residents to park their cars, except during flooding.”

This approach will allow parking spaces beneath the house, optimising land use and providing residents with additional parking capacity. This creative solution can address the challenges of limited space and also align with the broader vision of flood-resilient urban development.

To counter concerns regarding accessibility in stilt houses for seniors and individuals with disabilities, he promoted the adoption of creative designs that cater to those specific needs.

Furthermore, Ishak emphasised the importance of consumer awareness, urging potential home-buyers to be well-informed about flood-resilient properties. This change in consumer expectations can catalyse a positive response from the development sector.

He said social media is a powerful tool for disseminating knowledge and creating flooding-related awareness, thereby reaching a wider audience.

“In Europe, developers must finish building the houses before they can sell them. In Malaysia, people often rely on drawings without visiting the site. Purchases are based on the plan, leading to potential variations in prices. There is a lack of awareness. The public needs to be better informed when purchasing a house,” he added.

The integration of innovative solutions, such as underground detention ponds, green spaces and flood-resilient architectural designs, is vital for urban development projects. This will aid in alleviating the impact of floods and contribute to a more sustainable and environmentally conscious urban landscape.

The writer is a committee member of the Royal Institute of British Architects.