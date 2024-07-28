Home
Sport
2024 Paris Olympics
Moments of the Day #OlympicParis
28-07- 2024 07:29 AM
The national badminton women’s doubles, Pearly Tan and Thinaah Muralitharan in action against the Chinese women’s doubles, Chen Qing Chen and Jia Yi Fan at the badminton event of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the Porte De La Chapelle Arena.
National mixed doubles pair Chen Tan Jie-Toh Ee Wei kickstarted the country’s Paris 2024 Olympics pursue in badminton by beating Singaporean couple Terry Hee Yong Kai-Jessica Tan Wei Han.
Dengue: Four deaths , 317 new cases, reported
Polis tahan lapan individu, rampas dadah bernilai RM54,550.20
317 kes denggi baharu, empat kematian dilaporkan
ASEAN still an important block at global level – FM Mohamad
Cops nab eight in drug swoop in Kota Tinggi
