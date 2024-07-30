Paris 2024: Syaqiera’s hopes dashed in ‘shoot-off’

NATIONAL archer Syaqiera Mashayikh’s hopes of advancing to the last 16 were thwarted as she lost 5-6 to Ana Luiza Sliachticas Caetano of Brazil today.

Competing in the scorching heat of around 32 degrees Celsius at Invalides, the result had to be determined by a ‘shoot-off’ after both were tied 5-5 after five sets in the 1/16 elimination round.

Syaqiera, 23, making her second Olympic appearance after Tokyo 2020, had to concede to the Brazilian, who scored 9 points in the shoot-off, while Syaqiera only managed 8 points.

Earlier, Syaqiera scored 27, 28, 28, 27, 24 in the five sets, while Ana Luiza recorded 27, 28, 24, 27, 29.

Speaking to Bernama afterwards, Syaqiera expressed satisfaction with her consistent shooting in this edition and is determined to work hard to become a top medal contender at the SEA Games in Thailand next year.

“My previous performance was quite flat, but here I saw an improvement, and my arrows were consistent. The weather was indeed hot today.

“Compared to Tokyo, the atmosphere here is livelier, and the competition tougher. What I need to improve on is my skill and mental game, as it is crucial in determining the winner,“ she said.

Syaqiera also hopes for success for her teammates Ariana Nur Diana Mohamad Zairi and Nurul Azreena Mohamad Fazil, who will begin their respective campaigns in the 1/32 elimination round tomorrow.

Ariana Nur Diana will face Ciara Rebagliati of Italy, while Nur Azreena will challenge Elif Berra Gokkir from Turkey.

Earlier, Syaqiera began her campaign in the women’s individual event by defeating Alexandra Mirca from Moldova 6-0 in the 1/32 round, thus surpassing her performance in Tokyo, where she was eliminated in the first round.