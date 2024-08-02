28 stakeholders involved in roundtable on sports culture among senior citizens

PUTRAJAYA: Twenty-eight stakeholders participated in a roundtable session to promote sports culture among senior citizens, alongside the Ministry of Youth and Sports (KBS) today.

Youth and Sports Minister Hannah Yeoh (pix) said the session was held to gather views, ideas, and feedback from sports stakeholders among senior citizens as well as government agencies, private sector, sports bodies, and non-governmental organisations.

“KBS is taking proactive steps by promoting sports to ensure the physical, spiritual, and mental health of senior citizens are maintained.

“KBS’s efforts are in line with the approach of prevention being better than cure for non-communicable diseases and it is hoped to reduce the high medical expenditure burden on the government,“ she said when met by reporters at the Menara KBS here.

Among the sports stakeholders involved were the Malaysian Carom Association (KAROMAS), the Malaysia Swimming Federation (MS), the Malaysian Woodball Association (MWA), and the Malaysian National Cycling Federation (PKBM).

Hannah said KBS will also begin to focus on funding to create various programmes to help senior citizens stay active.

“This effort is not only spearheaded by KBS but also involves the Ministry of Women, Family, and Community Development (KPWKM), the Ministry of Health (MOH), the Ministry of National Unity (KPN), and the Ministry of Housing and Local Government (KPKT).

“My hope is that we not only reduce expenditure for senior citizens, but they will also have a healthy lifestyle,“ she said.

The organisation of this session also contributes to the empowerment of sports development for all in line with the Malaysia MADANI Framework and the National Sports Vision 2030 (VSN 2030). -Bernama