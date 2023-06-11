Agong Cup: Negeri Sembilan retains men’s, women’s championship titles

KUALA LUMPUR: Negeri Sembilan has managed to defend both the men’s and women’s titles of the Agong Cup National Basketball Championships held at the Malaysian Basketball Association (MABA) tonight.

The men’s team picked up their sixth consecutive title, following their wins in 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2022, while the women’s team celebrated their fourth consecutive title.

Men team’s forward Wong Yi Hao, who also won the Most Valuable Player (MVP) award, expressed his relief that his team was able to dominate the championship after beating Johor 87-73 tonight.

“I’m grateful to team owner Datuk Seri Lee Tian Hock for all his contributions. Even though this is our sixth title, we still feel the pressure,” he told reporters here tonight, adding that they would focus on the Malaysia League that is scheduled to begin on Nov 16.

The women’s team emerged champions after five wins in the round robin competition. Both teams won RM18,000 each in prize money. - Bernama