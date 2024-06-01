Azizulhasni welcomes fourth child on his birthday

KUALA LUMPUR: National cycling champion Datuk Mohd Azizulhasni Awang (pix) received a very meaningful birthday gift at the age of 36 when his wife Athiah Ilyana Abd Samat safely gave birth to their fourth child in Melbourne, Australia today.

“I am thankful to my beloved wife for giving me a very meaningful birthday gift. This unexpected gift came a few weeks early and was a big surprise for our family,” he said in his Facebook post today.

Mohd Azizulhasni, who is nicknamed ‘The Pocket Rocketman’, said he started the day by accompanying his wife for a weekly check-up before the doctor told her that the baby “can’t wait to come out”.

“Then we both ended up in the operating room just a few hours after that. Thank God, the wife and baby are healthy and protected by Allah.

“’Masyaallah Tabarakallah’ now I am the father of four children, may Allah give heavenly rewards to my wife who sacrificed a lot. I love you dearly,” he said.

However, the keirin silver medallist at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games did not reveal the gender of the child, and left it to the fans to guess.

He is currently in Melbourne in preparation for the remaining competitions to qualify for the 2024 Paris Olympic Games scheduled to take place from July 26 to Aug 11. -Bernama