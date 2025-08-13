Barcelona aim to strengthen defence while keeping attacking flair in Champions League

WHILE Barcelona thrilled fans with 102 La Liga goals last season, coach Hansi Flick admits defensive improvements are needed.

The Catalan giants secured a domestic treble with teenage sensation Lamine Yamal and Raphinha leading their attack.

However, Flick’s high-pressing tactics often left Barcelona exposed at the back, leading to dramatic but risky matches.

Their 7-6 Champions League semi-final defeat to Inter Milan highlighted the defensive frailties in their system.

“For me, it’s not always fun, sometimes I really suffer a lot,“ Flick admitted after a chaotic 4-3 Clasico win over Real Madrid.

“I’m really happy with what we are doing, but football is a game of mistakes, and we must improve.”

Flick vowed before the summer break that defensive adjustments would be a priority this season.

Whether Barcelona can maintain their attacking brilliance remains uncertain, especially with key players ageing.

Raphinha enjoyed a career-best season, while Robert Lewandowski turns 37 this month, raising questions over consistency.

Yamal, now wearing Lionel Messi’s iconic number 10, is seen as the club’s brightest future star.

Financial constraints have limited Barcelona’s transfer activity compared to rivals Real Madrid.

The club is banking on young talents like Yamal, Pau Cubarsí, and Pedri to continue developing.

Marcus Rashford’s loan arrival from Manchester United offers Flick another attacking option to rotate.

Goalkeeper Joan Garcia’s signing from Espanyol aims to solidify what was a weak area last season.

Wojciech Szczesny, who came out of retirement last term, is expected to serve as backup to Garcia.

Barcelona’s return to the renovated Spotify Camp Nou could provide a psychological boost.

The Olympic Stadium lacked the atmosphere of their traditional home during the past two seasons.

Their Camp Nou return is now scheduled for mid-September after initial delays.

By May 2026, Barcelona should be fully settled before hosting Real Madrid in a potential title decider.

Despite being underdogs last season, they now face higher expectations as defending champions.

The challenge for Flick is balancing defensive solidity without sacrificing their attacking identity. - AFP