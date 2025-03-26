Be proud of harimau malaya, we're building something special, cklamovski

NATIONAL head coach Peter Cklamovski has called on fans to take pride in the Harimau Malaya squad following Malaysia’s 2-0 victory over Nepal in their Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers Group F opener at the Sultan Ibrahim Stadium here last night.

The Australian tactician, who was announced as Malaysia’s head coach last December, praised his players’ commitment and dedication while highlighting that the team is heading in the right direction towards building a competitive squad.

“I just want to say I hope all Malaysians are proud of the players ... for getting a win. Support us in our journey to build something special for this country.

“Again, a massive thank you to His Royal Highness TMJ for setting this camp up the way he has. An absolute ultimate professional environment for us to prepare, which matches the performance. And without him, that's not possible,” he told a post-match press conference here last night.

Cklamovski’s squad benefited from Johor Darul Ta’zim’s (JDT) state-of-the-art training facilities and stadium during their eight-day centralised camp in Johor Bahru ahead of the clash with Nepal.

In last night’s clash, new heritage player Hector Hevel put Malaysia ahead in the 29th minute before defender Corbin Ong doubled the lead in the 71st minute to seal victory for Cklamovski in his first game in charge.

Meanwhile, Vietnam made a strong start to their campaign with a 5-0 win over Laos at the Binh Duong Stadium to top the group standings with three points, level with Malaysia in second place.

Malaysia will next host Vietnam on June 10 before travelling to Laos on Oct 9.