Brazilian goalkeeper Fabio matches Shilton’s record for most football appearances

FLUMINENSE goalkeeper Fabio has matched Peter Shilton’s all-time record for most competitive appearances in men’s football.

The 44-year-old reached 1,390 matches during Fluminense’s 2-1 win over Fortaleza in Brazil’s Serie A on Saturday.

Fabio could surpass Shilton’s milestone if he plays against America de Cali in the Copa Sudamericana on Tuesday.

“I have to thank everyone who is part of my life, my father, my mother, my sisters, my friends, my wife... I try to be a good human being. The important thing is to help my team-mates. I am grateful, but without God nothing would be possible,“ said Fabio.

The veteran shot-stopper began his career in 1997, the same year Shilton retired from professional football.

Shilton disputes Guinness World Records’ tally, claiming he played 1,387 matches instead of 1,390.

Fabio has spent his entire career in Brazil, winning the Copa Libertadores with Fluminense last year.

He made 976 appearances for Cruzeiro between 2005 and 2022 before joining Fluminense.

The record-equalling match against Fortaleza marked his 234th game for his current club. - AFP