Cape Verde captain Mendes on World Cup qualification dream

CAPE Verde captain Ryan Mendes is coming to terms with his nation’s historic qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The 35-year-old forward plays for Turkish second division side Igdir but will lead his country on football’s biggest stage next summer.

Mendes was instrumental in Cape Verde’s 3-0 victory over Eswatini that secured their first-ever World Cup appearance.

This achievement continues their impressive recent form in international competitions.

Cape Verde topped their Africa Cup of Nations group ahead of Ghana earlier this year before reaching the quarter-finals.

They repeated this feat in World Cup qualifying by finishing above former African champions Cameroon.

Mendes described the qualification as the logical outcome of years of steady progress.

The experienced captain acknowledged the incredible celebrations that followed their historic victory.

He admitted he still cannot fully believe what his team has accomplished.

Mendes recalled childhood dreams of watching great football nations like Brazil at World Cups.

He described the qualification celebrations in Praia as completely crazy and magnificent.

The entire Cape Verdean nation both at home and abroad shared in the joyful moment.

Cape Verde will become the second least populous nation ever to compete at a World Cup.

Only Iceland with approximately 350,000 residents had a smaller population when they qualified.

The archipelago will be the smallest country by land area to ever participate in the tournament.

Mendes insisted his team will not be content with simply appearing at the World Cup.

The Blue Sharks captain promised they will compete seriously rather than just making up numbers.

He emphasized their desire to play attractive football and make a positive impression.

Cape Verde aims to write their own story at the tournament regardless of their group draw.

Mendes hopes their World Cup campaign will surpass even their remarkable qualification achievement. – AFP