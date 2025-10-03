Celtic slump to 2-0 home defeat against Braga in Europa League

CELTIC suffered a disappointing 2-0 home defeat against Portuguese side Braga in the Europa League on Thursday.

The loss leaves Brendan Rodgers’ team with just one point from their opening two group stage matches.

Scottish champions Celtic fell behind at Parkhead to a dipping long-range strike from Ricardo Horta that beat goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel far too easily.

Kelechi Iheanacho had a second-half equaliser controversially ruled out after a VAR review for a supposed handball.

Celtic’s hopes of salvaging a result were dashed when substitute Gabri Martinez scored a scrappy late second goal for the Portuguese visitors.

“We conceded the goal and, after that, we never recovered in the first half,“ Rodgers told TNT Sports.

“The second half... we were much better. We had chances, but of course, when you’re chasing the game, they break and they get the second goal.”

Rodgers described the performance as really disappointing for his team.

Celtic have failed to score in five of their twelve games in all competitions this season.

This included a pair of goalless draws against Kairat Almaty in the Champions League play-off round.

The Kazakh side won that tie on penalties to condemn Celtic to a place in the Europa League. – AFP