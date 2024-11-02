Chances for pencak silat to be contested in Asian Games look promising

MELAKA: The chances for pencak silat to be contested again in the 2026 Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games look promising following vigorous lobbying efforts, as well as receiving positive responses from the host.

Malaysian National Silat Federation (Pesaka) president Datuk Megat Zulkarnain Omardin (pix) said the host country of the event also has its pencak silat association, which has existed for decades, indicating that it is not a new martial art in Japan.

He said the development and increasing popularity of pencak silat in the Asian region cannot be denied and silat federations existed in each region, namely Western Asia, East Asia, South Asia, Southeast Asia, and Central Asia.

“This is among the opportunities and weapons for us to lobby, we have submitted applications as there are sporting events that are still open for consideration to be contested.

“I am also grateful to Olympic Council of Malaysia (OCM) president Tan Sri Mohamad Norza Zakaria who assisted and sent a letter to the Japanese Olympic Committee (JOC) to consider the application of the Asian Pencak Silat Federation (APSIF) to allow silat to be contested at the Asian Games,“ he told reporters here last night.

Earlier, he opened a silat championship at the Dewan Tun Ali Bukit Katil, which is taking place from Feb 8 to 12, with the participation of 1,623 silat athletes from across the country.

Commenting further, Megat Zulkarnain said that last week they had discussions with the International Pencak Silat Federation (PERSILAT) president, Prabowo Subianto, to continue efforts to lobby after Feb 14. -Bernama