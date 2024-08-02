‘Double treble’ Azraai Khor’s greatest contribution

ALOR SETAR: The services of the late Mohd Azraai Khor Abdullah (pix) in leading the Kedah team to clinch the ‘double treble’ in 2007 and 2008 remain one of the most cherished memories that will never be forgotten by the people of Kedah, especially football enthusiasts.

The treble refers to winning the FA Cup, Super League and Malaysia Cup.

Former Kedah player, Muhammad Radhi Mat Din, said Mohd Azraai Khor, who represented Kedah and the nation, was a football legend who was highly admired and known for his generosity in sharing ideas and opinions related to the sport.

“I played under him in 1992 and 1993, and later in 2003, I served as his assistant... His greatest achievement was leading Kedah to become the ‘double treble’ champions.

“Throughout my involvement with him, whether as a coach or a friend, he was a remarkable person, and his contribution to Malaysian football, especially in Kedah, was immense,“ he said when contacted by Bernama here today.

Muhammad Radhi, who is presently the State Consumer Affairs and Cost of Living Committee chairman, said the football arena had lost a precious gem, and he personally felt the loss of the legend.

“I was in touch with him last month, and we talked about various matters, including football... When I learned about his passing, I was truly shocked because he was not ill and did not show any signs of change,“ he said.

Meanwhile, Amirul Nizam Mahadzir, who played for Kedah from 2000 to 2007, said Mohd Azraai Khor was approachable, caring, and generous in providing guidance both on and off the field.

“I played under his guidance, and I also served as an assistant manager when he was the head coach for the President’s Cup team in 2019. Throughout my acquaintance with him, he was a very good person.

“The last time I spoke to him was over the phone last Friday, where we discussed plans for the development of Kedah football. Despite retiring from the football world for a long time, his passion and love for football always remained,“ he said.

Mohd Azraai Khor, whose birth name is Khor Sek Leng, died today after suffering a stroke. He was 71.

His remains were laid to rest at 6:25 pm at the Taman Uda Cemetery, here, attended by more than 200 people, including family members, friends, and Kedah football fans.

Mohd Azraai Khor was a former player for Kedah in the 1970s and represented the national squad from 1975 to 1978. -Bernama