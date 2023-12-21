Ex-Nice, PSG coach Galtier acquitted in discrimination trial

NICE: A French court on Thursday acquitted former Nice and Paris Saint-Germain coach Christophe Galtier (pix) of harassment and discrimination, mainly of Muslim players, after a sometimes turbulent trial.

Prosecutors asked the 57-year-old be handed a one-year suspended prison sentence and heavy fine over comments he allegedly made about Ramadan, and Muslim players.

But the court in Nice cleared him on both charges, according to its verdict.

Galtier, who was not in court for the verdict, left PSG in June who he joined following his stint in Nice but returned to management four months later after being appointed by Qatari side Al Duhail. -AFP