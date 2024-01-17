Feeling life’s beat with every stride

THE Music Run by CIMB returned to Malaysia for its highly anticipated third edition with CIMB returning as the Presenting Partner. The iconic Bukit Jalil National Stadium came alive on Saturday with close to 17,000 participants, hailing from all walks of life to “Live the Beat” for a 5km fun run along the “Sound Track” run course.

Interactive music guided runners throughout the course to keep the motivation high, while elevating the running experience for all participants.

The event, dubbed as “Asia’s Fittest Party,“ extended well beyond the run itself, as the evening culminated with a musical celebration led by DJ Sam Withers and the team, who returned to perform with other renowned musical acts including BLINK, The Filters, and EMO NIGHT KL.

Fresh Events Asia hosted the Music Run. “We are proud to return as the Presenting Partner of The Music Run by CIMB for the third consecutive year. In line with CIMB’s brand proposition, ‘Moving forward with you’ – we always place our customers at the heart of everything we do, fulfilling our promise as a purpose-driven organisation to continue enhancing value for our customers.

“Our commitment continues to champion sustainability as part of life while encouraging the public to adopt a healthy and active lifestyle,” said Toni Darusman, Group Chief Brand & Marketing Officer, CIMB Group.

Jeff Ross, General Manager of Fresh Events Asia added, “The Music Run is all about embracing life to the fullest, living each day better than the last. The success of this event is a testimony to the power of music and fitness in bringing people together, as a community that celebrates living life fully.

“We believe in creating experiences that leave a lasting impact, and The Music Run embodies this philosophy. We are Asia’s Fittest Party!”

The Music Run has steadily gained popularity since its inception in Malaysia in 2014. To date, it has been experienced by over 300,000 participants across 40 events in 13 countries.

With the successful culmination of the ninth edition of The Music Run, the event continues to stand not only as an electrifying convergence of music, fitness, and camaraderie but as a beacon of hope and positivity. It exemplifies the boundless possibilities that unfold when people come together united by the shared beat of a common dream.