Former France striker Ben Yedder signs with Turkish second division club

FORMER France international Wissam Ben Yedder has signed for Turkish second division side Sakaryaspor just days after being convicted of psychological violence against his estranged wife.

The 35-year-old striker was fined 90,000 euros last Wednesday and ordered to pay an additional 60,000 euros in damages and legal fees to his wife, whom he is divorcing.

Sakaryaspor, based in the northwestern town of Adapazari, announced the agreement without disclosing the contract’s length in a brief statement.

Ben Yedder has been largely without a club since leaving Monaco in May 2024, barring a short spell earlier this year at Iranian side Sepahan.

This marks his second conviction in under a year, following a suspended two-year jail sentence in November for a previous sexual assault.

A Spanish court also handed him a six-month suspended sentence in 2023 for tax fraud committed during his time at Sevilla between 2016 and 2019.

He remains under investigation alongside his brother Sabri for the alleged rape of two women in 2023, which both men deny. – AFP