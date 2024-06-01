Growth of e-sport can provide good job opportunities

KUALA LUMPUR: Job opportunities in the e-sports industry is expected to increase since the sport has become a craze among youngsters and has been growing in popularity through the numerous events organised.

Esports Integrated (ESI) chief executive officer Ahmed Faris Amir remains optimistic that organising e-sport championships will open the door for professional career opportunities like coaching, physiotherapists, nutritionist, marshals and graphic designers.

“Therefore when more and more teams participate in e-sport championships and tournaments, certainly more tournaments will be organised. So, there will be time and resources that provide opportunities to earn and income.

“I see vast opportunities and it is not just limited to players only,” he told Bernama when met during the EsportsCon Malaysia 2024, here today.

Meanwhile, e-sport player Muhammad Haiqal Ahmad Yatim, 26, said his involvement in the sport had provided him with some pocket money when he was a student, although his participation in the sport was not blessed by his parents in the early stages.

“During my student days, there was no money and my parents told me to survive on my own. I tried all types of businesses, but when I started streaming, there was an income. In two years, I was able to make money and make my parents proud. They also gave me the green light to continue my involvement in the sport,” he said.

Muhammad Haiqal who is also known as ‘Sultan Riq’ in the e-sport fraternity described his winning the Best of Gaming in the TikTok Awards 2023 as his most memorable moment since participating in the e-sport five years ago.

The Youth and Sports Ministry via Esports Integrated (ESI) is organising the EsportsCon Malaysia 2024 for the first time to celebrate the e-sports industry of Malaysia at ESI Hub, Spacerubix , Puchong today.

According to ESI the convention will provide a platform for e-sports fans in the country to connect, interact, network and understand more about the sports ecosystem.

ESI said that the convention also provides academic exhibitions by universities, cosplay shows, career counseling services, indie game demos, mini contests and lucky draws. - Bernama