Harry Kane out for England friendly but expected for Latvia qualifier

ENGLAND will be without captain Harry Kane for Thursday’s friendly against Wales at Wembley.

Manager Thomas Tuchel aims to maintain the momentum from England’s impressive 5-0 victory in Serbia.

Kane’s absence is significant given his remarkable form of 18 goals in 10 club and country appearances this season.

Tuchel confirmed the Bayern Munich striker is expected to recover for Tuesday’s World Cup qualifier against Latvia.

The manager explained the decision was precautionary to avoid aggravating a recent knock.

Tuchel’s squad selection has drawn attention after he omitted stars like Jude Bellingham and Phil Foden.

He defended his choice to reward players who were available during the previous international window.

The German manager acknowledged his early tenure included some unconvincing performances before the Serbia match.

Tuchel emphasised the importance of maintaining the high standard set in their last outing.

He stated that squad decisions are made for the team rather than against any individual players.

Wales manager Craig Bellamy acknowledged England’s formidable squad depth ahead of the match.

Bellamy insisted his team will approach the Wembley fixture with competitive determination rather than as tourists.

The Welsh manager expressed excitement about the challenge of facing England at their iconic home ground.

He stressed the importance of his team delivering their best performance in the friendly encounter. – AFP