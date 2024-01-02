Iran through to q’finals after winning 5-3 penalty shootout against Syria

DOHA: Three-time champions Iran are through to the quarterfinals of the 2023 Asian Cup after besting Syria 5-3 in the penalty shootout after drawing 1-1 in their round of 16 match at Abdullah Bin Khalifa Stadium here tonight (early morning Malaysian time).

Syria’s second penalty kick taken by Fahd Youssef was saved by Iranian keeper Alireza Beiranvand while his teammates Syrians Pablo Sabbag, Aiham Hanz Ousou and Alaa Aldin Yasin Dali managed to score.

Iranians Karim Ansarifard, Ramin Rezaeian, Omid Ebrahimi and Mahdi Torabi had no trouble scoring their penalties, and team captain Ehsan Hajisafi scored the fifth and deciding penalty to win the match.

Iran had played extra time with 10 men after Mehdi Taremi was shown the red card during injury time of the second half after picking up his second yellow card for bringing down Dali.

Taremi had earlier scored Iran’s goal in their 1-1 draw, scoring a penalty after he was fouled by Ousou in the 34th minute, his third goal of the tournament.

Syrian keeper Ahmad Madanieh did well to deny the Iranians any further goals in the first half, and his teammates rewarded his hard work with an equaliser in the 64th minute, courtesy of a penalty by Omar Khrbin after substitute Sabbag was fouled by Beiranvand.

Iran piled the pressure in their pursuit of a winning goal, but Madanieh was able to stop all attempts till the whistle blew, paving the way for extra time but Syria failed to capitalise on the advantage of an extra man during the 30 minutes, and were shown the exit by the Iranians in the penalty shootout.

Iran will meet four-time champions Japan in the quarterfinal match at Education City Stadium this Saturday. - Bernama