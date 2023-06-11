Japan’s Inami claims maiden LPGA Tour title

IBRAKI (Japan): Japan’s Mone Inami battled to a one-shot victory at the Toto Japan Classic on Sunday, claiming her maiden LPGA Tour title and her 13th on the Japan LPGA Tour at the co-sanctioned event.

Throughout the week in Ibaraki, the 24-year-old hovered near the top of the leaderboard but didn’t take the lead until the final round. She was in solo second position on Saturday, heading into the final 18 holes one stroke adrift of compatriots Nasa Hataoka and Shiho Kuwaki.

Pummelled by high winds, the Taiheiyo Club’s Minori Course played tougher during the last round than any other day. With the tricky conditions, what was expected to be a birdie barrage turned into a struggle to stay afloat.

Inami managed her game well to close with a solid 69 for a total of 22-under-par 266 (64, 68, 65, 69), one shot clear of Kuwaki and Korea’s Seon Woo Bae.

While this was Inami’s 13th victory on the Japan LPGA Tour, it had been over a year since she was last in the winner’s circle at the Nitori Ladies Golf Tournament in August 2022.

“I always aim to win at least one time per year. I had a good start this year. However, from the middle of the season I was struggling not only with my golf but also with my body condition. It made me unable to play well,” said Inami, who attended high school anduniversity in Ibaraki.

“Also, I did not feel comfortable with my swing all year long and changed it four times. But I got some good feeling with my swing this week, it worked well and I won this tournament,” added the 2020 Tokyo Olympics silver medallist.

A professional since 2018, Inami is the second non-member to win on the LPGA Tour this season. She joins Rose Zhang who triumphed in her professional debut at the Mizuho Americas Open in June.

With her win, Inami had the opportunity to accept immediate LPGA Tour membership and make 2023 her rookie season. However, she opted not to do so and will have until Nov 13 to decide whether she will join the LPGA Tour for the 2024 season.

“I am very happy to get an option that I can play not only on the Japan Tour but also on the LPGA Tour now. I will discuss with my team to make a final decision whether we will take this option or not,” said Inami.

Eleven-time LPGA Tour winner Jiyai Shin of South Korea shot one of the low rounds of the final day, a seven-under-par 65, to move up into a tie for fourth with China’s Xiyu Lin.

Defending champion Gemma Dryburgh of Scotland also closed her campaign with a 65, settling for tied sixth place on 19-under-par with Thai player Jasmine Suwannapura.

Results (Top 5 and ties)

266 (-22) Mone Inami (JPN) 64-68-65-69

267 (-21) Seon Woo Bae (KOR) 67-67-66-67

Shiho Kuwaki (JPN) 65-65-66-71

268 (-20) Jiyai Shin (KOR) 68-67-68-65

Xiyu Lin (CHN) 66-66-69-67