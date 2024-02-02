KDA FC name Shahrul Samsudin as acting CEO

ALOR SETAR: Kedah Darul Aman FC (KDA FC) chief operating officer (Technical and Competitions) Shahrul Samsudin will be the acting chief executive officer (CEO) of the football club.

The KDA FC said the decision is aimed at facilitating the administration and management of club matters after Khamal Idris Ali resigned as CEO yesterday after a four-year tenure.

“Shahrul Samsudin, the chief operating officer (Technical and Competitions) of KDA FC has been tasked with becoming the acting CEO until the appointment of a new CEO is announced,” it said in a statement on the KDA FC Facebook page today.

Meanwhile, Terengganu Football Club Sdn Bhd (TFCSB) CEO Mohd Sabri Abas confirmed that former Kuala Lumpur City FC (KL City FC) midfielder Akram Mahinan has signed a one-year contract with the Turtles.

The 31-year-old Akram, a former national player, said he chose to join Terengganu as he was impressed with Turtles’ head coach Tomislav Steinbruckner's coaching style. -Bernama