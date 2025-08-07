Kelantan to be last SUKMA host under current rotation model

THE Youth and Sports Ministry (KBS) is reviewing plans to make Kelantan the last state to host the Malaysia Games (SUKMA) under the current rotation system.

Minister Hannah Yeoh stated that future hosting rights may shift to Putrajaya or the National Sports Council (NSC) to maintain consistency in contested sports.

She explained that the existing model allows host states to prioritise sports offering medal advantages, leading to frequent event exclusions.

“After Kelantan, the cycle where all states have hosted the Games will be complete,“ she said during the Olympic House groundbreaking ceremony in Bukit Jalil.

Hannah urged stakeholders to respect Selangor’s decisions as the 2026 SUKMA host regarding event selections.

She emphasised the need for continuity in athlete development through structured planning.

The minister also welcomed the construction of the Olympic House, set for completion in 2028.

“It is a significant milestone that signals the beginning of an exciting new chapter in Malaysian sports journey,“ she added. - Bernama