KESA FC banned from TFL after ‘footbrawl’

KUALA NERUS: KESA FC, which was involved in a brawl during a match against NAG FC at the Terengganu State Sports Complex in Gong Badak, has been suspended from the Terengganu Football League (TFL).

State Youth Development, Sports and Non-governmental Organisations Committee chairman Hishamuddin Abdul Karim said the matter was decided by the TFL Disciplinary Committee at a meeting yesterday.

He said the decision was made after taking into account various aspects, including the occurrence of violent behaviour, disorderly behaviour and the failure of KESA FC to control its players and officials resulting in injuries to others.

“In addition, the police also took a serious view of the incident and classified it under Section 147 of the Penal Code for rioting.

“To prevent a recurrence, the TFC committee has unanimously agreed to suspend KESA FC,” he said when met at the ceremony to present letters of appointment to the Kuala Nerus Village Development and Security Committee (JKPK) here today. -Bernama