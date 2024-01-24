KUFC to settle salary arrears by next week

KOTA BHARU: Kelantan United FC (KUFC) will fully settle the salary arrears of the team’s officials, coaches and players by next week.

Its president, Rozi Muhamad said the issue of salary arrears, which went viral previously, is almost resolved as the club had been making staggered payments since January last year.

“Alhamdulillah, this issue will be resolved soon. We made payments in August, September, October and November. We will settle December’s payment by the end of this month.

“We are always committed and are striving to settle the salary arrears because we understand our obligations as employers,” he said in a statement today.

Elaborating, Rozi said they do not want the issue to be prolonged as the KUFC management is currently focusing on coming up with a strong side to compete in the 2024/2025 Super League season.

“On behalf of the club, I apologise to the officials, coaches, players and all parties, including the fans, for all the issues that cropped up in the 2023 season that affected the team’s performance in the Malaysia League (M-League).

“I hope all parties will continue to support the club’s management so that we will not have any more problems in the new season,” he said.–Bernama