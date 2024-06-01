Last Paralympic hurrah for Abu Samah at Paris 2024?

KUALA LUMPUR: National wheelchair tennis champion, Abu Samah Borhan (pix) is not ruling out the possibility of making his last Paralympic appearance at 2024 Paris games.

The 38-year-old athlete said age is catching up and this is the main factor prompting him to make his last hurrah if he qualifies for the 2024 Paris Paralympics.

“However, for other championships such as the ASEAN Para Games or the Asian Para Games. I am not sure, it depends on the discretion of the National Sport Council (MSN).

“As I am pushing 40 years, I cannot manoeuvre the wheelchair as well for tennis as it requires great endurance and strength,“ he told Bernama recently.

The 2017 ASEAN Para Games champion will be 43 years old if he still has the chance to compete at the 2028 Paralympic Games in Los Angeles.

Regarding his chance to perform for the third time at the Paralympic Games after Rio 2016 and Tokyo 2020, Abu Samah said he is trying to pursue a slot on merit to Paris 2024.

Abu Samah who is currently ranked 55th in the world, has to make sure he is in the group of 32 best players in the world by July 15 if he wants to qualify on merit for Paris 2024.

Therefore, the Tanjung Malim-born athlete will try to collect as many points as possible in several more tournaments that offer points to Paris 2024, namely in Sri Lanka, Japan and Europe.

On his debut at Rio 2016, Abu Samah, who played on a wildcard ticket, was eliminated in the first round by Great Britain's Alfie Hewett 0-6, 1-6.

In the next edition in Tokyo, he qualified for the Paralympic Games on merit for the first time and managed to improve his performance by advancing to the second round before being shown the exit by the Dutch player, Tom Egberink 0-6, 1-6.

The 2024 Paralympic Games will be taking place from August 28 to September 8. -Bernama