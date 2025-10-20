Leverkusen face world’s best PSG in Champions League test

BAYER Leverkusen face their toughest test yet when they host European champions Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League on Tuesday.

The German club are still rebuilding after a turbulent summer following their most successful period in 120 years.

Leverkusen achieved an unbeaten league and cup double and reached the Europa League final last season before losing coach Xabi Alonso and several key players.

Erik ten Hag lasted just two league matches as Alonso’s replacement before Dane Kasper Hjulmand took over to integrate almost an entire new starting lineup.

France defender Loic Bade has quickly established himself as a leader in central defence since arriving at the club.

The Paris-born defender told AFP that Leverkusen must be wary of what he called the best team in the world right now.

Bade came through the youth systems at Paris FC and Le Havre before overcoming a difficult loan spell at Nottingham Forest.

He later moved to Sevilla where he won the Europa League before earning selection for France’s Olympic squad.

The defender made his full international debut earlier this year after winning silver at the Paris 2024 Olympics.

Bade faces the particular challenge of replacing Germany centre-back Jonathan Tah who transferred to Bayern Munich.

He described Tuesday’s match as particularly meaningful because he is playing against his hometown club.

Bade acknowledged PSG’s quality remains exceptional despite their current injury problems.

PSG have been hit by a wave of injuries with just one month between losing the Club World Cup final and starting their season with the UEFA Super Cup.

Ousmane Dembele, Marquinhos, Fabian Ruiz and Joao Neves have all spent time on the sidelines recently.

Champions League final man-of-the-match Desire Doue made his return in Friday’s 3-3 draw with Strasbourg.

Bade emphasised that PSG maintain a very large squad and excellent coach despite their absentees.

Leverkusen are still finding their footing in the Champions League with two draws from their opening two matches.

The 2002 Champions League finalists came from behind twice to draw 2-2 at FC Copenhagen in their first group game.

They were then held to a 1-1 draw at home by PSV Eindhoven in their second Champions League outing.

Hjulmand’s side remain unbeaten in seven games since he took charge but face their sternest test against PSG.

The European champions have made an uncharacteristically slow start to their domestic league campaign this season.

PSG have dropped seven points in their opening eight Ligue 1 matches to sit in an unfamiliar second position.

However, the Parisians have won both their Champions League games against Atalanta and Barcelona.

Bade will be crucial to Leverkusen’s chances of containing PSG’s formidable attacking threat.

The 25-year-old defender displays remarkable composure and organisation in Leverkusen’s backline.

Leverkusen’s sporting director Simon Rolfes praised Bade’s impact both on and off the pitch.

Rolfes told AFP and other media outlets that Bade’s off-field contribution has been particularly important this summer.

He described the French defender as a connector in the locker room who bridges different language groups.

Bade typically plays in a back three alongside Englishman Jarell Quansah and Edmond Tapsoba from Burkina Faso.

The defensive unit is completed by Spanish full-backs Lucas Vazquez and Alex Grimaldo operating on the flanks.

Argentine midfielder Exequiel Palacios praised Bade for adapting so quickly to his new surroundings.

Palacios told AFP that Bade has become a very strong player who demonstrates excellent organisational skills.

The World Cup winner expressed his happiness at having Bade at Leverkusen both as a player and person. – AFP