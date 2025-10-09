Malaysia advance to quarter-finals of World Junior Mixed Team Championships

THE Malaysian junior badminton team secured their quarter-final spot at the World Junior Mixed Team Championships 2025 with a commanding 2-0 victory over Australia in their final Group C match.

This crucial win was achieved at the National Centre of Excellence in Guwahati, India, under the tournament’s new best-of-three format.

Each set in the match was played to 45 points, with Malaysia winning both sets convincingly by scores of 45-35 and 45-14.

The victory ensured Malaysia finished as Group C winners, advancing directly to the quarter-final stage where only group winners qualify.

Malaysia will now face China in their quarter-final match tomorrow as they continue their campaign in the championships.

The Badminton Association of Malaysia confirmed the team’s progression and upcoming fixture through their official Facebook page.

This achievement continues Malaysia’s strong performance in the tournament following their bronze medal finish in the previous edition.

In the 2024 championships held in Nanchang, China, Malaysia’s campaign ended in the semi-finals with a defeat to the host nation.

The current team’s composed display against Australia demonstrates their determination to improve upon last year’s result.

Their upcoming match against China presents a significant challenge as they seek to advance further in the competition. – Bernama